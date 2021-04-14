Police give update on man’s slaying at Las Vegas convenience store

Kashif Brown, 24, was shot and killed early March 22 at a central valley convenience store during a robbery attempt, police said.

Kashif Brown, top right, is pictured with his wife, Jenifer, and their three children. (Courtesy Kyran Savage)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday were scheduled to give an update on the death of Kashif Brown, who was shot and killed in March at a central valley convenience store during a robbery attempt.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will hold a press conference at the convenience store where the 24-year-old was killed, 420 S. Valley View Blvd., at 11 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police were called to the convenience store about 3:40 a.m. on March 22, and found Brown lying near a fuel pump, suffering from a gunshot wound. Days after the killing, Metro asked the public’s help to identify the shooter.

Investigators believe Brown went inside the convenience store after pumping gas into his car, and when he was walking back to his vehicle he was approached by another man.

The unknown man then shot and killed him, police said.

Spencer has said Brown was shot during a robbery attempt. The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

Brown’s sister, Kyran Savage, previously told the Review-Journal that her brother dreamed of starting his own business to support his family. Brown was a graduate of Desert Rose High School, and worked long hours at a landscaping job to support his wife, Jenifer, and their three daughters.

“He was all about family,” Savage said. “That’s pretty much all we do, is hang out with family.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.