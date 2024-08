Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

2 teens in custody in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas

Jury questionnaire asks for opinions on RJ before trial of suspect in reporter’s killing

A year later: Family of retired police chief killed while biking mourns loss, seeks justice

Police: Man shot after early morning altercation in east valley

Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The investigation is on the 3900 block of Palos Verdes Street, near Twain and University Center Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.