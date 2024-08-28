75°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 4400 block of S. Nellis Boulevard.

Homicide Lt. Jason Johannson is expected to provide more information at a media briefing later this morning.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

