Police investigate homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 4400 block of S. Nellis Boulevard.
Homicide Lt. Jason Johannson is expected to provide more information at a media briefing later this morning.
No further information was immediately available.
