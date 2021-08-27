Police investigate second fatal stabbing in one day
The attack, which left a man dead, occurred on the 3300 block of Tenaya Way, south of Gowan Road, about 4 miles as the crow flies from the earlier fatal stabbing in Summerlin.
Las Vegas police were investigating the second fatal stabbing of the day on Friday afternoon.
Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to the 3300 block of Tenaya Way, south of Gowan Road. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The man died at the scene, police said.
At about 9:45 a.m. Friday, police were called to another stabbing at a home on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, near Town Center Drive and Hualapai Way. A man was also fatally stabbed at that location.
It was not known if the two stabbings were connected. The scenes are approximately 4 miles apart as the crow flies.
Further information about both homicides were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.