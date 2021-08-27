Police investigate second fatal stabbing in one day

The attack, which left a man dead, occurred on the 3300 block of Tenaya Way, south of Gowan Road, about 4 miles as the crow flies from the earlier fatal stabbing in Summerlin.

(Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas police were investigating the second fatal stabbing of the day on Friday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to the 3300 block of Tenaya Way, south of Gowan Road. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The man died at the scene, police said.

At about 9:45 a.m. Friday, police were called to another stabbing at a home on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, near Town Center Drive and Hualapai Way. A man was also fatally stabbed at that location.

It was not known if the two stabbings were connected. The scenes are approximately 4 miles apart as the crow flies.

Further information about both homicides were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.