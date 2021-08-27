102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Police investigate second fatal stabbing in one day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2021 - 12:54 pm
 
(Review-Journal file photo)
(Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas police were investigating the second fatal stabbing of the day on Friday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to the 3300 block of Tenaya Way, south of Gowan Road. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The man died at the scene, police said.

At about 9:45 a.m. Friday, police were called to another stabbing at a home on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, near Town Center Drive and Hualapai Way. A man was also fatally stabbed at that location.

It was not known if the two stabbings were connected. The scenes are approximately 4 miles apart as the crow flies.

Further information about both homicides were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
2
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
3
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
4
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
5
Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST