Police link dead man to 2nd cold case killing

Diana Hansen (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police have linked a dead man to a second cold case killing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said in a video posted to the department’s YouTube channel on Monday.

Spencer said police linked Johnny Blake Peterson to the murder of 22-year-old Diana Hansen in 1983. Hansen was reported missing on Dec. 31 and found dead on west Spring Mountain Road, about a mile and a half west of South Buffalo Drive. Hansen had been sexually assaulted, Spencer said.

Homicide detectives could not find her killer until recently, after they solved another cold case.

In November, police announced they’d solved the abduction, rape and murder of 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979, linking Peterson to the crime with the use of DNA technology.

Peterson died in 1993.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

