Police release photos of car possibly connected to New Year’s Eve homicide

Lynell Vallien, 38, of North Las Vegas, was found dead inside a crashed vehicle near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.

Las Vegas police Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, released photos of a silver four-door sedan believed to be connected to a homicide on New Year's Eve. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police Friday released photos of a vehicle believed to be related to the killing of man found in a crashed vehicle on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday around 12:25 a.m., police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had crashed into a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified the man as Lynell Vallien, 38, of North Las Vegas. He died from a gunshot wound of the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the vehicle suspected of being involved is a silver four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information can call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

