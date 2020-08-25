Second suspect arrested in fatal Henderson shooting in May

Las Vegas police records have identified a second suspect in a May 27 drug deal turned shooting, which left a 23-year-old Henderson man dead.

Las Vegas police records have identified a second man arrested in connection with a May fatal shooting at a west valley apartment complex.

Desmond Cole, 30, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show. According to his arrest report, Cole was arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old Lamont Anthony Brooks Jr., of Henderson, who was fatally shot May 27 at an apartment complex on the 6200 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Jones Boulevard.

The Metropolitan Police Department had previously identified 30-year-old Jarreese Ford as another suspect in the case.

Ford was also shot that night, and was later dropped off at a hospital, police have said. He was not officially charged until July 28, court records show.

About 9:55 p.m., officers called to the apartment complex found Brooks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Narcotics deal

Police have said Brooks arrived at the apartment complex to “conduct a narcotics transaction” and was approached by two people wearing masks who attempted to rob him. Investigators believe that Cole shot Brooks, and after Ford was shot, he ran from the scene with Cole.

Police previously said Ford was shot by the other suspect.

A witness told police that Ford had been selling marijuana to Brooks “for several years,” according to the arrest report.

Police determined that a cellphone used to “lure” Brooks to the apartment complex prior to the shooting belonged to Cole, who is Ford’s “close friend” and roommate, the report said.

In June, police found Ford’s car, which had Cole’s fingerprints inside it, the report said.

While he was hospitalized at University Medical Center, Ford told police he did not see who shot him at the apartment complex and he did not know who took him to the hospital, the report said.

Murder charges

Both men face charges of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, court records show.

It was unclear Tuesday if Ford has been released from the hospital, but court records indicate he has not been granted bail. Cole remained in the detention center on Tuesday without bail.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.