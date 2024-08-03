Security guard, shot at Las Vegas supermarket, remembered as ‘compassionate’

The family of a security guard who was shot at a Las Vegas supermarket has spoken out in his memory after he died following “several days fighting for his life,” their statement said.

Marketon store on the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard on July 21, 2024. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexander Maceo-Sanabria, a security guard for the Marketon at 840 N. Decatur Blvd, was shot when he tried to stop a suspect from stealing groceries on July 20.

“Alexander was a compassionate, hardworking individual who put others first,” his family said in a statement. “He was also known for his kindness, his dedication to his job and his unwavering commitment to keep others safe.”

His family said he loved his job and was “the pillar of his family always.” They are currently making arrangements for “him to rest in his final resting place as the Hero he is.”

Maceo-Sanabria “gave the greatest gift of life by donating his organs to save other lives,” his family said.

The man accused of shooting Maceo-Sanabria, 36-year-old Miguel Narro, is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Luis Lopez, the 40-year-old man who authorities say Maceo-Sanabria was trying to stop from stealing, is facing robbery and battery charges.

