Senior community raises funds for partner of man pushed off bus

Residents of Desert Plaza Senior Apartments hold a yard sale to raise money for Serge Fournier's partner on Friday, May 17, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas. Fournier, 74, died in April from injuries he suffered when he was shoved off a bus in March. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A downtown senior living community has created a GoFundMe campaign in support of a fellow resident whose longtime partner died last month after he was shoved off a bus just a block away from their home.

Over the years, 74-year-old Serge Fournier had become something of a staple at the Desert Plaza Senior Apartments at Maryland Parkway and Carson Avenue. He had been living there with his partner, identified only as Esther, since at least 2004.

“It’s a huge loss to our family,” property manager Melody Shay told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on the lawn of the complex, where the community had held a yard sale Friday.

Similar to Friday’s sale, all GoFundMe proceeds will go toward Fournier’s funeral services and to Esther’s $550 monthly rent at Desert Plaza.

Shay confirmed Saturday morning that this was the official fundraising account for Fournier and his partner.

According to the GoFundMe, Fournier “cherished” Esther, who he supported financially with his Social Security.

As of Saturday, her rent was paid through at least June, Shay said, but she and the Desert Plaza family hope Esther will be able to stay in her apartment.

It has been a little more than three weeks since he died of complications from the torso injuries he suffered when he was pushed off a bus March 21 after telling an irate woman “to be nicer to the passengers,” police have said.

He was returning home from grocery shopping, inching his way with his walker toward the bus door, when he encountered Cadesha Bishop, 25.

Fournier landed about 8 feet from the bus but declined medical attention at the time, although he arrived at University Medical Center later that night for treatment, police have said.

Meanwhile, police said, Bishop walked away without offering help. She was with her young son at the time.

Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge but was free on bail after posting bond last week, records show.

