Woman arrested in death of man pushed off bus in Las Vegas

Witnesses told police that before a woman pushed 74-year-old Serge Fournier onto the ground in downtown Las Vegas in March, he told her to be nicer to passengers on the bus they were on.

But as he was trying to leave the bus with his walker, the woman, who had been yelling profanities at other passengers, pushed him onto the concrete sidewalk, where Fournier hit his head, according to an arrest report. He died about a month later, and Metropolitan Police Department officers on Monday arrested the woman in connection with Fournier’s death.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday and charged with the murder of an older person.

According to Bishop’s arrest report, witnesses saw her walking away from the bus without offering Fournier help, grabbing her son’s hand and leading him away.

Officers were called to Fremont Street and 13th Street about 4:50 p.m. March 21 after report of a man who had been battered, the report said. Fournier, who was bleeding from his head, was able to tell officers that a woman was cursing at other bus passengers when he left to exit the bus.

He made a comment to her while passing her in the aisle, and she then pushed him off the bus “with both hands,” the report said.

The woman pushed Fournier “with enough force that he never touched any of the steps” on the bus, the report said. “His head landed approximately eight feet from the bus doorway.”

Witnesses told police he was asking the woman “to be nicer to the passengers,” the report said.

On April 23, a hospice care worker found Fournier dead, the report said. The Clark County coroner’s office determined he died from complications of blunt force torso injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers identified Bishop through surveillance footage, as well as Metro records, the report said.

When detectives spoke with her son’s father, the man said he is no longer with her because “she is too violent.” Later, Bishop called school police and agreed to go to Metro headquarters for an interview, but she never showed up, the report said.

Bishop’s arrest warrant was issued Monday, the same day she was booked into the detention center, court records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.

She remained in the detention center on Wednesday with a $100,000 bail, jail records show.

