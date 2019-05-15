Suspect in deadly shove of man on Las Vegas bus freed on bail

Cadesha Bishop, 25, posted bond on Friday and was placed on “high-level” electronic monitoring.

Cadesha Bishop (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The murder suspect in the death of a 74-year-old man who was pushed off a bus was free on bail Wednesday, court records show.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, posted bond on Friday and was placed on “high-level” electronic monitoring. It wasn’t clear from the records on what day she was released.

She was previously held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier, when he was pushed off a parked bus near Fremont and 13th streets.

Bishop, who police said had been yelling profanities on the bus, allegedly shoved Fournier about 4:50 p.m. on March 21 after he told her “to be nicer to the passengers,” according to her arrest report.

Fournier landed on his head about eight feet from the bus, and Bishop walked away without offering help, police said. She was on the bus with her son at the time.

Her preliminary hearing is set for May 23.

