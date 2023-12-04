South valley shooting leaves man dead, shooter outstanding

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. at Emerald Suites, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Serene Avenue.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at Emerald Suites, 9145 S Las Vegas Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media about a homicide at 9145 S Las Vegas Blvd on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An altercation inside a vehicle left a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night in south Las Vegas Valley.

Police responded to Emerald Suites, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Serene Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. where a man in his 30s had been shot multiple times. The man died at University Medical Center, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson said the man drove into the Emerald Suites complex with a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s as his passengers. At some point after arriving, he said, an altercation occurred that resulted in a shooting.

The man in his 30s fled the scene while the woman remained and cooperated with police. Johansson referred to the man who fled as a suspect and the woman as a witness.

No arrests had been made as of 9 p.m., Johansson said.

