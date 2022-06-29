Suspect arrested in 2020 Vegas house party killing

Charro Kennebruew, 21, faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigate a fatal shooting outside a house party near Captains Hill Road and Boseck Drive, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Police arrested a man this week in California. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police arrested a man this week in California in connection with a 2020 homicide at a house party in western Las Vegas.

Charro Kennebruew, 21, faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 5 around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a house party in the 500 block of Captains Hill Road, near Alta and Durango drives.

Kevin Martinez, 20, of Henderson died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said Martinez was attending the house party and was confronted by another man outside. Martinez was shot multiple times before the suspect fled.

Kennebruew was arrested in Southern California and will be extradited to Las Vegas, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.