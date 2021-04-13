UNLV parking ticket linked suspect to fatal shooting at house party

Las Vegas police records released Monday revealed new details about a fatal shooting outside of a house party in early October.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigate the fatal shooting of a young man outside a house party near Captains Hill Road and Boseck Drive, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department investigate the fatal shooting of a young man outside a house party near Captains Hill Road and Boseck Drive, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police records released Monday revealed new details about a fatal shooting outside of a house party in early October.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Captains Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 in response to reports of a man shot. When they arrived, police found 20-year-old Kevin Martinez suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a house party that had been going on for several nights.

Martinez, of Henderson, died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department document released Monday, Martinez was at the house party with friends. When they walked outside, a group of four people approached them in what appeared to be an attempted robbery and one person fired multiple shots, striking Martinez, the document said.

The group of four then drove off in a white sedan, according to the document.

Surveillance footage showed the same group, including 19-year-old Myles Coleman, who was arrested on March 28 as a suspect in the shooting, arriving at the party Oct. 4 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Police believe that the group saw Martinez and his friends inside and decided that they were a viable target to rob, according to the document.

Using a UNLV parking ticket recovered from a vehicle at the scene, police linked Coleman to the case and determined that he was a freshman at the university but had not returned to class nor his dorm room since the shooting.

On Oct. 14, he attempted to log in to his UNLV student account from California, the document said.

An after-hours request to UNLV officials Monday evening to confirm Coleman’s current registration status was not immediately returned.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Coleman and a co-defendant in the case, Charro Kennebruew Jr., on Nov. 16. Coleman remains at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, records show.

Records as of Monday indicate Kennebruew had not been taken into custody.

A court hearing in the case scheduled for Wednesday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.