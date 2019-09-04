Suspect arrested in connection with body believed to be in drum

A suspect in the disappearance of a woman whose body is believed to be in a 55-gallon drum recovered late Tuesday at a Spring Valley-area home has been arrested, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Las Vegas police secure the area around a residential street as they wait for a search warrant for a Spring Valley home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police secure the area around a residential street as they wait for a search warrant for a Spring Valley home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police search a Spring Valley home in relation to a possible homicide in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police search a Spring Valley home in relation to a possible homicide in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A suspect in the disappearance of a woman whose body is believed to be in a 55-gallon drum recovered late Tuesday at a Spring Valley-area home has been arrested, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, was booked early Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon and a weapons charge for apparently being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, according to to jail and court records.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the woman, who was last seen either Thursday night or early Friday, had been reporting missing around 9 a.m. Tuesday, leading investigators to Garden Grove Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The drum was found during a search of a home on Garden Grove, and investigators used X-ray equipment that offered “small glimpses” of the drum’s contents, police said.

A Clark County coroner’s office truck and trailer retrieved the drum late Tuesday.

If confirmed as a homicide, it would be the 95th case in Clark County this year and the 71st investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Chaiyakul, who Spencer said was a resident of the Garden Grove home, was detained and questioned following the discovery.

Court records show that Chaiyakul has a criminal history in the county dating back to at least 2005, when he pleaded guilty to manufacturing or importing dangerous weapons. In two separate cases between 2016 and 2017, according to the records, he also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Chaiyakul remains held at the detention center awaiting his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.