Suspect in deadly central Las Vegas shooting arrested

Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in the central valley.

Police block off Rogers Street at Tropicana Avenue on Monday, May 21, 2018, after a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joel Serrano, 35, was booked Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. As of Thursday morning, no conspirators had been named or charged.

On Monday police responded to reports of gunshots and then a crash on the 4900 block of Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street.

They found a man, later identified as 50-year-old Dennis Dillard Jr., suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. Dillard was hospitalized, but later died.

According to police, Dillard was shot in a parking lot on Bond Street and then got into his SUV. Dillard struck several buildings before crashing on Rogers Street, less than a block away.

Serrano is currently in custody and is held without bail. His 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

