Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody

Isaias Ruiz-Figueroa (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect in a deadly November stabbing in central Las Vegas has been arrested.

Isaias Ruiz-Figueroa, 43, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of open murder and burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

The stabbing occurred just before 2 a.m., Nov. 11 on the 400 block of Harvard Street, near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard.

“The investigation by Metro’s homicide section indicates the victim was at a residence with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend entered the home and stabbed the victim,” a Metro news release said at the time.

Anthony Alcala, 33, of North Las Vegas, died of multiple stab and puncture wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Ruiz-Figueroa is scheduled to make an appearance Friday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

