Suspect in stabbing death extradited to Las Vegas

A 23-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a man at the City View Apartments in October has been extradited to Las Vegas, jail records show.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 23-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a man in Las Vegas and then posting to Snapchat with the victim’s property has been extradited to Clark County, jail records show.

Nile Herrington, 23, was arrested Nov. 2 north of Austin, Texas, in connection with the death of 34-year-old Anthony King, according to his arrest report. He is accused of stabbing King on Oct. 25 inside an apartment at City View Apartments, 3355 Arville St.

Herrington was awaiting extradition from Texas, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show.

After the stabbing, Herrington drove to Texas in King’s car, the report said. King’s friends gave officers photos from Herrington’s Snapchat, where he had reportedly posted multiple times wearing King’s unique jewelry and driving King’s car.

King owned multiple short-term rentals in Las Vegas and hired Herrington to clean them, police said. Investigators believe Herrington stabbed King with a steak knife found at the scene, then robbed the victim’s residence at Veer Towers on Las Vegas Boulevard South before driving to Texas.

“Nile posted a video showing several items of designer clothing items on the bed which were identified by friends to belong to King,” according to the report. “The video appears to have been taken from inside King‘s room at the Veer Tower and the clothing items are estimated to have cost more than ten thousand dollars.”

Herrington has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, residential burglary and theft, court records show. He remained in jail on Saturday without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

