Suspect who shot 5 homeless men still on the run, police say

Las Vegas police on Friday continued to search for a shooter who wounded five unhoused men, killing one of them, at an east valley encampment a week prior.

Flowers are shown Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, near East Charleston Boulevard and Sandhill Road in Las Vegas where five homeless men were shot, one fatally. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“This is still an active, ongoing investigation,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in an email.

Police said no arrests had been made and provided no other updates.

Gunfire erupted about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at a sidewalk encampment on Charleston Boulevard and Sandhill Road.

Police said the shooter, who they only described as being male, approached the group and opened fire.

Surveillance footage shows the shooter run past a business and enter the passenger side of a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Timothy Bratton, 57, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The four other men were taken to University Medical Center, where one was described as having life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they didn’t recognize the shooter.

Audrey Cook was in a tent with her boyfriend, Zachary Adolph, and their dog when the shooting started.

Adolph jumped to shield Cook and their pet, but suffered a wound to his thigh bone, she said.

He was one of the victims expected to recover.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

