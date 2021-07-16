Suspected driver in gang shooting charged with murder

A woman was arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting after police said she drove an SUV while her cousin fired on a crowd of people from the passenger side.

Roshondra Coleman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Roshondra Coleman, 29, was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to court records.

Police suspect Coleman was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe past Whitney Community Center, 5712 Missouri Ave., while her cousin, Ryk Mosley, 28, of North Las Vegas, fired rounds from an AR-15 around 11:45 p.m. April 30, according to an arrest report released Friday.

Noel Carbajal, 17, died as a result of the drive-by shooting. Mosley is charged with murder in connection with the death.

Detectives reviewed home security that showed several people had gathered at the park, but once gunshots rang out many ran or drove off, including the Tahoe, according to the arrest report.

Police said in the moments after the shooting, Metro’s helicopter followed the Tahoe to a home near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue, where it was found with a bullet hole in the back passenger side. The helicopter also spotted a car leaving the home and when police pulled the car over, Ryk Mosley was in the passenger seat while his aunt said she was driving him home.

The AR-15 was found in a backseat duffel bag next to prescriptions with Mosley’s name on them.

Coleman denied any involvement in the shooting, but a cousin who witnessed an argument gave a statement to police claiming he was playing basketball with others when a group of men approached him and “ordered them to leave the park,” according to the police report.

The cousin called family members for backup, and although he acknowledged Mosley was there, he denied seeing him fire a shot.

Christopher Najera, 20, also was injured in the shooting on April 30. Police said that Carbajal was a friend of Najera’s, and both Najera and Mosley were involved in gang activities.

Najera was booked June 17 in connection with the death of Tyreon Jackson, who was fatally shot May 5 in retaliation for the shooting that killed Carbajal.

Coleman is being held on $25,000 bail is and is expected to appear in court again July 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.