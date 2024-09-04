Teenager arrested in fatal central Las Vegas Valley shooting

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Ilana Ceniceros, 18, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The death was reported about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East Desert Inn Road near McLeod Drive, according to Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

The victim, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 19-year-old Khoice Robertson, had been on a front porch of a residence when he had a brief conversation with somebody and was shot, Johansson said in a briefing.

