Homicides

Third suspect arrested in fatal North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 3:14 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2024 - 3:14 pm
A third suspect in a fatal October shooting in North Las Vegas has been arrested.

Ava Rayburn, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Criminal Apprehension Team at a North Las Vegas residence, according to a police news release.

Previously arrested were Keara Drayer, 21, on Oct. 3 and Tavion Tinsley, 20, on Nov. 1.

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court, a few blocks east of Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Jimmy Smith III, a 21-year-old resident of North Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and housed in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of representatives from the FBI, Metro and the North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

