Homicides

Victim in fatal shooting outside Las Vegas rental car office identified

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a ma ...
The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition in the parking lot of an Avis rental car office on West Sahara Avenue on August 3, 2024. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2024 - 9:08 am
 
Updated August 6, 2024 - 9:48 am

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman killed in a Saturday shooting behind an Avis rental office on Sahara Avenue.

Gina Martin, 36, died from multiple gunshot wounds, county spokesperson Stephanie Wheatley said Tuesday. A man, who has not been identified, was also shot and taken to University Medical Center, where police said he was in critical condition.

Police arrested a suspect, Frederick Blanche, 37, on Sunday in Buckeye, Arizona. Justice Court records indicate he faces charges of open murder and attempted murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

