Victim in fatal shooting outside Las Vegas rental car office identified
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman killed in a Saturday shooting behind an Avis rental office on Sahara Avenue.
Gina Martin, 36, died from multiple gunshot wounds, county spokesperson Stephanie Wheatley said Tuesday. A man, who has not been identified, was also shot and taken to University Medical Center, where police said he was in critical condition.
Police arrested a suspect, Frederick Blanche, 37, on Sunday in Buckeye, Arizona. Justice Court records indicate he faces charges of open murder and attempted murder.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
