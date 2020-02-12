Warrant issued for suspect in Super Bowl Sunday fatal shooting

The suspect remained at large Wednesday. He is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have identified a 28-year-old man as a suspect in a deadly shooting on Super Bowl Sunday, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued, the Review-Journal has learned.

The suspect, identified in court records as Carlos Mendoza, remained at large Wednesday. He is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

A warrant for his arrest was granted Feb. 5, three days after the shooting, by Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento, according to the records.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer on Wednesday did not immediately return a request for further information about Mendoza’s alleged role in the shooting, which the department has said was likely related to a fight during a Super Bowl watch party that escalated into a stabbing in the parking lot of Sin City Barbershop, 3788 E. Desert Inn Road.

Spencer previously said officers were called just before 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 2 to investigate the stabbing, which left one person hospitalized with survivable injuries. While officers were en route, another 911 caller reported that a man had been shot near Sandhill Road and Greenbriar Townhouse Way, about a half-mile north of the barber shop.

The man who’d been shot — identified as Noah Gonzalez, 21 — was believed to be involved in the fight and had left the party after the stabbing, Spencer said at the time.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, marking the fifth homicide investigated this year by Metro, according to records maintained by the newspaper.

Anyone with information about Mendoza’s whereabouts may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.