Woman arrested in May death of 80-year-old Las Vegas man

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of an 80-year-old man in the west Las Vegas Valley in May.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Shaunice McKinley was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, grand larceny auto theft and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The victim was previously identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Willie Normand Jr. of Las Vegas, and his death was classified as a homicide.

Normand was found dead by family members inside his condo on the 7100 block of West Pirates Cove Road on May 8 after he failed to show up for work for two days, prompting family members to perform a welfare check, Metro said. They found Normand dead from unknown causes, police said.

The coroner has not yet released a cause of death, but police Lt. Dan McGrath said he had been stabbed.

McKinley’s hearing date is set for July 17.

