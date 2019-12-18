Woman arrested in slaying in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2018

A woman has been arrested on a murder charge stemming from a robbery and slaying last year on New Year’s Eve.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman has been arrested on a murder charge stemming from a robbery and slaying last year on New Year’s Eve.

Clark County Detention Center records show Shirley Ann Besse, 36, is charged with murder, robbery, burglary while in possession of a gun, and destroying evidence. She was arrested on a warrant issued by Las Vegas police investigating the Dec. 31, 2018, slaying of Onyedikachi Ujoumunna, 31, inside a home near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

Police said previously Ujoumunna was shot to death during a robbery. A witness told detectives they heard a gunshot at the home, then saw men running from Ujoumunna’s home. A suspect was observed carrying a flat-screen television.

Tips led to arrests

Video surveillance clips released by police showed the men fleeing the home. Tips from the public led to the arrests of Albert Chambers, 40, and his son Tayvion Chambers, 21, in February and March, respectively.

Albert Chambers was arrested after an unknown person told detectives that Chambers claimed his son had “shot and killed a man” during a robbery, according to Albert Chambers’ arrest report.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Metropolitan Police Department homicide detail said Wednesday morning that Besse was arrested on a murder warrant in the case.

“She was the driver who drove the suspects to the robbery-murder,” Spencer said.

Police had previously said that three male suspects were seen fleeing from the house, but it was not immediately clear whether Besse was the third person and was mistaken for a man or if a suspect remained at large.

Online court records indicate Besse is scheduled to be in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.