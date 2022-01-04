Woman fatally shot in fight over COVID loans, pair charged

Two men are facing dozens of charges after a woman was shot to death in a fight about money from COVID loans, according to an arrest warrant released Monday.

Kaveon Phillips, 19, was booked Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center. Another man, Dravion Griley, was named as his co-defendant but did not appear to be in custody as of Monday night. Court records show that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Phillips and Griley each face 52 counts, including murder, in the October death of Ashley Green, 26. Green died of gunshot wounds to the back, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Other charges included conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, according to court records.

Few details were released at the time, but police were called to Solaire Apartments, 1750 Karen Avenue, after a report of a shooting on the afternoon of Oct. 30.

An investigation found that Phillips and Griley had been in a longstanding fight with another man, whose named was redacted in the warrant. The man told police that Phillips had shot at him multiple times in June, and that the initial argument had started after a “discussion related to money obtained through covid loans.”

Surveillance video showed Phillips following another car, after which nine shots were fired.

Green had been driving the man back to his apartment after he forgot his money on the way to a convenience store, according to the warrant.

Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

