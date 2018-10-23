Las Vegas police identify driver who crashed into family of 4

Las Vegas police identified the driver who drove into a family of four Monday evening as they crossed a street, leaving a 4-year-old boy dead and his mother in critical condition.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said 74-year-old Frias Manuel did not slow his Dodge pickup before striking a 25-year-old woman and her three children as they crossed Katie Avenue near Maryland Parkway in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries, and her 3-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries. Her 4-year-old son died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said Frias did not show signs of impairment and stayed at the scene. As of Tuesday morning Frias does not face any charges related to the crash.

