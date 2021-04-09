Las Vegas police officer gravely wounded at protest returns home

Metropolitan Police Department officer Shay Mikalonis, 30, who is paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the shooting, recently attended a police briefing with co-workers.

A Las Vegas officer who was shot at the conclusion of a 2020 protest on the Las Vegas Strip has returned home following a lengthy stay at a rehabilitation center.

“It is good to get him home,” said Shay Mikalonis’ uncle, Frank Mikalonis.

The 30-year-old officer was critically wounded June 1 at the end of a Black Lives Matter demonstration. Shay Mikalonis is paralyzed from the neck down, requires 24-hour care and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator. He spent months at a rehabilitation center that his family has declined to name, but his medical condition has since stabilized, and he can speak.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thursday that Shay recently attended a police briefing with his former co-workers in the police department’s Convention Center Area Command.

“It was a good opportunity for him to say hi to the troops,” Lombardo said.

The man arrested in the shooting, Edgar Samaniego, 20, of Las Vegas, is charged with attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Authorities have said that Samaniego, who was staying at a nearby Travelodge, was not participating in the protests prior to the shooting.

Video surveillance of the scene showed Samaniego walking away from Las Vegas Boulevard and reaching for what appeared to be a gun before aiming over his left shoulder toward Mikalonis and other officers who were detaining some protesters at the time.

Samaniego would later claim he was attempting to scare the protesters into leaving and was unaware that police were present, a prosecutor said in June.

Lombardo said Las Vegas officers and the community have been relentless in support of Shay Mikalonis.

“All I can say is prayers will help, “Lombardo said, adding “The community has been very giving and benevolent to his situation.

“There’s a large concern for his well-being. Hopefully everybody coming together, providing prayers to his situation, will be a benefit to him.”

Frank Mikalonis also said the support demonstrated for his nephew from Las Vegas Valley residents has been overwhelming.

“The family has been so appreciative of the support of the Vegas community,” Frank Mikalonis said. “From the police officers to the community of Las Vegas as a whole, the community has been tremendous. A lot has happened, but the support has not been forgotten.”

