Las Vegas police to discuss months-long string of commercial burglaries

Las Vegas police will provide an update into its investigation into a months-long series of commercial burglaries in the Las Vegas Valley.

Police say ‘trick roller’ stole $125K Rolex from man she met at Strip hotel bar

Las Vegas police have scheduled a press conference this afternoon to provide an update on a series of commercial burglaries that began in June in the Las Vegas Valley.

The briefing will be conducted by Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez at the department’s headquarters. No further details were available.

This story will be updated. Please check back for updates.