Crime

Las Vegas police to discuss months-long string of commercial burglaries

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 2:46 pm
 

Las Vegas police have scheduled a press conference this afternoon to provide an update on a series of commercial burglaries that began in June in the Las Vegas Valley.

The briefing will be conducted by Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez at the department’s headquarters. No further details were available.

This story will be updated. Please check back for updates.

