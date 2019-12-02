Las Vegas vigil to honor woman killed in Thanksgiving crash

People plan to gather around 5 p.m. at the location of the crash, South Durango Drive and West Russell Road, to celebrate the life of Monique Prado.

Las Vegas police officers investigate a fatal crash at Durango Drive and Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ʨChitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vigil is planned for Sunday evening to honor the 32-year-old California woman killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Las Vegas.

People plan to gather around 5 p.m. at the location of the crash, South Durango Drive and West Russell Road, to celebrate the life of Monique Prado.

Prado was heading south on Durango in a 2013 silver Nissan Sentra when a driver, heading west on Russell in a silver 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, blew through the intersection and struck her vehicle, police said. Prado died at the scene and her 12-year-old daughter, who was also in the car, suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

Nathaniel Postelle III, the 27-year-old driver of the Pathfinder, suffered head injuries and was taken to the county hospital as well. Police said they believe Postelle was impaired at the time of the crash.

