Victim in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving IDd

Monique Prado, 32, of Victorville, California, died at the scene and her 12-year-old daughter was injured. She was in Las Vegas to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

Monique Prado (Courtesy photo)

Las Vegas police officers investigate a fatal crash at Durango Drive and Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers investigate a fatal crash at Durango Drive and Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers investigate a fatal crash at Durango Drive and Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving in southwest Las Vegas.

Monique Prado, 32, of Victorville, California, died at the scene of the crash Thursday at South Durango Drive and West Russell Road. Her 12-year-old daughter — who was in her vehicle — suffered for minor injuries.

Prado came to Las Vegas on Wednesday to spend Thanksgiving with her family. On Thursday, she wanted to go to Starbucks to get coffee before starting to prepare a Thanksgiving meal and “just never came back,” Prado’s mother Norma Kennedy told the Review-Journal on Saturday. The crash happened just a few blocks from Kennedy’s house.

Prado’s family members have created a GoFundMe page to benefit her children. As of Saturday afternoon, $11,595 had been raised toward a $25,000 goal.

“Today on Thanksgiving Day we lost a very special person Monique Prado due to a car accident caused by a drunk driver,” organizers wrote on the page. “She was simply going to get a cup of coffee with her daughter before cooking Thanksgiving dinner with her mom.”

Prado — who grew up in Las Vegas and was a Rancho High School alumna — was a single mother of three children, Kennedy said.

Prado moved to Victorville several years ago, Kennedy said, and planted roots in that community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.