Man accused of being fake doctor hangs self in Las Vegas jail

A man awaiting trial on a number of charges related to an unlicensed medical practice hanged himself in his cell Friday at the county jail.
The Clark County coroner’s office said Rick David Van Thiel, 54, hanged himself in his cell and died at University Medical Center. The coroner’s office gave his name as David Rick Vanthiel.
Van Thiel was being held at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest in 2015 on 21 counts related to practicing medicine without a license, eight counts of sexual assault, and one count of child abuse or neglect. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in January.
He also faced federal charges in connection with two handguns and ammunition found his home in 2015, but those charges were dismissed after a judge ruled the search warrant that uncovered them was overly broad.
Van Thiel was prohibited from possessing firearms due to past felony convictions that include attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, robbery, attempted robbery, burglary and assault with a firearm on a person.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Review-Journal staff writer Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report.
