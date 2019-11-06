Man accused of ramming patrol car arrested in North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of stealing a Dodge Challenger and ramming a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle with it last week, after police said he shot a stranger early Tuesday.

Jesse Grano (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Jesse Grano, 31, was arrested on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a felony charge of endangering a child, North Las Vegas Police Department Eric Leavitt said. Those charges are unrelated to when Grano allegedly rammed the trooper patrol car on Oct. 30.

About 3 a.m. Tuesday, North Las Vegas officers were called to the El Super grocery store, 2021 E. Lake Mead Blvd., after a report of a shooting, Leavitt said. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, Leavitt said.

Detectives determined that the man who was shot encountered Grano outside the store, when the two strangers got into an argument, Leavitt said.

“It kind of goes to show how dangerous this guy was,” Leavitt said. “He rammed a NHP guy for no reason. He was waiting (outside the store) for this guy.”

Police believe Grano waited outside the store to shoot the other man when he left. Grano was with his girlfriend and her three children, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, Leavitt said.

Officers were patrolling the area Tuesday morning when an officer spotted a truck that matched the description of the car Grano was driving, parked outside the Starlite Motel, 1873 Las Vegas Blvd. North, less than a mile from where the shooting happened.

The officer who spotted the truck noticed that the motel room door directly in front of the car was open, and a man inside the room matched Grano’s description. Officers surrounded the room, and Grano surrendered without incident shortly after, Leavitt said.

Grano was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center, and he has yet to be charged in the Highway Patrol case.

Grano had five active felony warrants from the Highway Patrol when he was arrested, according to a news release.

On Oct. 30, a trooper found a Dodge Challenger matching the description of a stolen vehicle in the parking garage at the Rio. Before he could get into his car to confront the driver, the Challenger rammed into the patrol car, the Highway Patrol has said.

The man sped out of the parking garage, and the Challenger was later found abandoned near Boulevard Mall at Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Egeland contributed to this report.