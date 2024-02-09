Police seek suspect in west valley vehicle break-in series

About 100 vehicles have been burglarized in the last week at two western Las Vegas Valley apartment complexes.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joe Lepore speaks with media outside the Summerlin area command on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, about a series of vehicle burglaries. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police have connected an unknown man with burglarizing about 100 vehicles at two western Las Vegas Valley apartment complexes in the last week.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joe Lepore provided details Friday outside Summerlin area command at 11301 Redpoint Drive.

About 70 vehicles were broken into at an apartment complex in the 8900 block of West Post Road around 3 a.m. Feb. 3.

On Thursday, Lepore said, the same person is suspected of breaking into about 30 vehicles at a complex in the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Lepore said detectives obtained video surveillance of the suspect and described him as a thin built adult male who is approximately 20 to 25 years old.

Police have increased enforcement and surveillance efforts in the area, according to Lepore.

“We cannot be everywhere all the time,” Lepore said. “We need you, the community, to help.”

To avoid becoming a victim, Lepore recommended residents lock their vehicles, remove belongings and hide items that they store in their vehicle.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Bob Wicks said that the suspect has not been targeting a specific type of item but stealing anything they can find.

To contact Summerlin area command detectives, call 702-828-9455. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.