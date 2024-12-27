Police: Man arrested after standoff-turned-shooting was in dispute with his brother

A man arrested after being shot at by police during a standoff that unfolded in a mobile home community Tuesday had been in a dispute with his brother and was attempting to evict him, authorities said in a briefing Friday.

Captain Kurt McKenzie speaks to the media about the a shooting in the 3200 block of La Barca Lane on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Donald Eubank makes his initial appearance before a judge behind the glass at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Metropolitan Police Department SWAT officer walks down the street as police take a barricaded suspect into custody along the 3200 block of La Barca Lane on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Police shared more details about a shooting by a police officer Tuesday after a barricade situation that unfolded in a mobile home community. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

A man arrested after being shot at by police during a standoff that unfolded in a mobile home community Tuesday had been in a dispute with his brother and was attempting to evict him, authorities said in a briefing Friday.

Donald Eubank, 65, was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

Metropolitan Police Department officers first made contact with Eubank just before 8 a.m. Tuesday when police received reports of a verbal dispute in the 3200 block of La Barca Lane, according to Assistant Sheriff Fred Haas in Friday’s briefing.

When officers arrived at the address, Eubank said he wanted to evict his brother from the residence. Officers stood by as his brother retrieved his personal property, Haas said.

Both Eubank’s brother and officers cleared the scene before receiving another call just before 10:30 a.m. about a second disturbance at the same address. When officers returned, Eubank’s brother and an unidentified woman were at the residence, Haas said.

The woman could be heard telling police that Eubank was “carrying around a gun,” body camera footage shared by Metro showed.

Officers attempted to establish communication with Eubank, who yelled at officers and refused to comply, according to Haas.

While police waited for a SWAT team to arrive, Eubank exited the residence and slashed the tires of a patrol car, police said.

When Eubank exited again armed with a long gun and pointed it at police, Haas said, Metro Officer Christian Espinoza, 32, fired two rounds at Eubank but did not hit him. A less-lethal weapon and canine were used first but were unsuccessful, police said.

The body camera footage of the shooting itself was obstructed by a police car in the frame.

SWAT officers took Eubank into custody after deploying a taser, which sent Eubank falling to the ground, body camera footage showed.

Eubank was transported to University Medical Center and treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to police.

Espinoza, who has been employed with Metro since 2020, is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident, police said.

The shooting was Metro’s 17th officer-involved shooting this year. This time last year, Metro had eight.

