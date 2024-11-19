Suspected serial burglar arrested, believed responsible for 35 break-ins

Las Vegas police held a press conference this afternoon to provide an update on a series of commercial burglaries that began in June in the Las Vegas Valley.

Surveillance images are shown of Cedric Hasan, who was arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries over the past months, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez talks about the arrest of Cedric Hasan, in connection with a string of commercial burglaries over the past months, at Metro headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez talks about the arrest of Cedric Hasan, in connection with a string of commercial burglaries over the past months, at Metro headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police announced the arrest of a man believed to be responsible for 35 burglaries and $100,000 in damages throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Cedric Hasan, 34, was arrested Tuesday morning on 34 felony counts of burglary of a business and one felony count of theft, Metropolitan Police Department officer Jose Hernandez said during a news conference.

Hernandez said Hasan is the only person arrested that has been made in connection with the string of burglaries that first occurred in the Spring Mountain corridor starting in June. The Review-Journal previously reported that initial photos released by Metro showed a suspect carrying an entire safe out of businesses.

Mostly Asian restaurants were targeted, Hernandez added. The Las Vegas Chinatown Plaza, a 3-mile commercial strip of restaurants, supermarkets, churches and more, is located on Spring Mountain Road.

Metro said that they are still reviewing the case for additional victims or incidents that may be related. Hernandez did not reveal a motive for the events.

