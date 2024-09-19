Metro investigating rash of burglaries targeting restaurants, businesses

“These burglaries have occurred sporadically throughout the week but usually between the early hours of the morning,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Surveillance image of suspect that police say was involved in more than 20 burglaries at businesses and restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metro Police)

Surveillance image of suspect that police say was involved in more than 20 burglaries at businesses and restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metro Police)

One suspect is believed to have been involved in more than 20 burglaries targeting businesses and restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“These burglaries have occurred sporadically throughout the week but usually between the early hours of the morning,” the police said in a news release Wednesday.

In video surveillance, Metro said that “an unknown race individual wearing a hoodie and large work gloves with a distinct walking gait is seen near a business prior to making forced entry. The individual is suspected of burglarizing over twenty businesses at this time.”

No other details were released.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact the Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigation section at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.