Pair charged with robbing Las Vegas woman, 72, in her home

Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery last month in which a 72-year-old woman was bound inside her central Las Vegas Valley home.

Mario M. Luna and Anne Bautista were arrested Friday on multiple charges in the May 18 ransacking of a home in the 2200 block of Paseo Del Prado, near West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police records show.

The pair were being held Monday in Clark County Detention Center. Luna, 45, faces 14 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping and burglary while possessing a deadly weapon. Bautista, 37, faces 10 counts.

Metropolitan Police Department officers said at the time that two armed people forced their way into the woman’s home about 1:20 a.m. as she slept, tied her up and ransacked the residence for about an hour.

Police said the intruders stole several items and her silver 2006 Mercedes.

After the robbery, detectives said the woman’s bank card was used at several ATMs across the Las Vegas Valley. Surveillance video showed two robbers driving the same newer-model four-door sedan that was seen at the victim’s home.

