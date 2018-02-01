Police crack Northwest Las Vegas crime spree, arrest 6

Las Vegas police arrested six people in connection with a string of violent crimes in the northwest valley.

The six people suspected to have taken part in a crime spree in Summerlin and northwest Las Vegas are, from top left clockwise, Lexis Haslinger, Cierra Cipriani, Lee Estrada, Dilon Hess, Seth Meeks and Shyla Rosa. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police linked the six to a series of 14 robberies, home invasions, carjackings, burglaries and kidnappings that happened between Jan. 15-23, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Most of the crimes took place in Metro’s northwest area command, from Summerlin to the far northwest edge of the city.

The crimes included an armed robbery on Jan. 15, a Jan. 17 home invasion and a Jan. 23 kidnapping at a southwest valley Best Buy.

Police said Lee Estrada, 33; Dilon Hess, 25; Cierra Cipriani, 22; Shyla Rosa, 20;Seth Meeks, 19; and Alexis Haslinger, 19 were all booked in connection with the crimes.

Hess was located on Jan. 23 by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a multi-jurisdictional task force headed by the FBI, at a gas station on the 6300 block of North Durango Drive.

When officers approached Hess in an unmarked vehicle with lights and sirens running, police said Hess rammed the car with his own and then tried to flee on foot with two other people. All three were arrested.

Detectives are still working to identify other suspects who may have been involved in the crime spree, police said.

