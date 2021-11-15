79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Robberies

Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2021 - 9:53 am
 
The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
A photo of a small pickup believed to be used in a robbery at the Red Rock Resort Friday was re ...
A photo of a small pickup believed to be used in a robbery at the Red Rock Resort Friday was released by Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police released a blurry surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be connected to a robbery at the Red Rock Resort early Friday.

Police revealed few details on the robbery, but police incident logs show it happened at 3:45 a.m. at the gaming property at 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., near South Pavilion Center Drive. Police described the robber in a news release as a man, 30 to 40 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a “black neck gaiter,” a gray jacket, black pants, black gloves and black shoes, police said.

The man was driving a small pickup. The truck may have been a Chevrolet El Camino or S-10. The color of the vehicle was described by police as “burnt orange” or red.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$600M luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
$600M luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
2
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
3
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
4
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
5
Man fatally shot after parking lot argument Sunday morning, police say
Man fatally shot after parking lot argument Sunday morning, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST