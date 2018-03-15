Surveillance video of Las Vegas mail truck carjacking suspect released

Federal investigators are asking for help identifying a man who stole a U.S. Postal Service truck Saturday morning in the central valley.

Surveillance video of a USPS truck being carjacked on March 10. Search for suspects and pictures of suspects. (USPS)

Las Vegas police initially said the carjacker did not show a firearm in the theft on the 3800 block of Algonquin Drive, near East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, but the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Wednesday that the truck was taken at gunpoint.

The carjacker drove to an apartment complex on the 2100 block of East Desert Inn Road and stole a resident’s 1989 Honda sedan, officials said. When he took the sedan, he brought a bin of mail with him, the Postal Inspection Service said.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. The reward amount has not been determined.

Anyone with information can call the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

