North Las Vegas man sentenced in sex case involving minors

Jimmy Carter Kim was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault of a minor.

Jimmy Carter Kim appears at Regional Justice Center in March 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What she endured at 15 has caused her life to spiral: She can’t trust anyone, her anxiety is crippling, and she had hip surgery because of the repeated rapes.

“It has taken several years to realize that I am not worthless and that I am loved,” the woman testified on Tuesday before her abuser, Jimmy Carter Kim, received a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years.

The North Las Vegas man pleaded guilty in April to two counts of attempted sexual assault of a minor under 16. He originally faced a total of 83 counts, including sexual assault with a minor, kidnapping, lewdness, attempted sexual assault and using a minor in producing pornography.

Kim was first arrested in December 2015, after a 14-year-old runaway from Bullhead City, Arizona, called 911 to report being kidnapped and locked in his bedroom for about a month, court records show. He was 26.

His arrest sparked an FBI search to identify more of his victims. Four victims were named in court documents, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal typically does not identify victims of sex crimes.

As part of Kim’s plea agreement, he had to plead guilty in a similar federal court case. He pleaded guilty in that case to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Kim phoned into the virtual hearing on Tuesday and apologized to District Judge Mary Kay Holthus. He said he accepted responsibility for his actions and told the judge he was dealing with the death of his mom at the time.

“I’m real sorry for those that I’ve hurt, for the people that I offended and how this affected people’s families,” he said. “I just ask that I be forgiven for it because I’ve taken a lot of time praying to God and trying to figure out a right path for myself.”

In a tearful statement over videoconference, one of the victims said she was finally getting justice.

She said she waited for a month to see a doctor after the crime. She had a urinary tract infection and strep throat. She also spent three years in long-term facilities and six years in therapy. Sometimes, she has breakdowns, and it’s hard for her to keep a job, she testified.

“I have a 2-year-old son that I love, but I am afraid I am going to mess him up because of this experience,” the woman said. “I feel like I don’t know how to love.”

“You are not worthless,” the judge replied and commended her for seeking therapy. “Stay at it, OK?”

Kim will be released into federal custody and is awaiting sentencing in that case.

