1 person hospitalized after shooting near Summerlin

Homicide detectives are investigating after one person was hospitalized in unknown condition following the gunfire on the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle.

Metro detectives investigate a possible homicide near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police officers are investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 10:15 a.m. that detectives have been called to the scene. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in a residential area near Summerlin.

Officers were called to the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, the Metropolitan Police Department said about 10 a.m. in an emailed statement. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 10:15 a.m. that homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

One person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, Metro said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.