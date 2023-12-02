2 dead, 3 injured in shooting of homeless near US 95, East Charleston

The shooting occurred near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 about 5:30 p.m. One shooter is sought.

Police at the scene of a multiple shooting near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 after five homeless people were shot about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Two people died and the three others have injuries not believed to be life-threatening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police activity can be seen near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 after five homeless people were shot about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Two people died and the three others have injuries not believed to be life-threatening. (NDOT FastCam)

Las Vegas police said five homeless people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday evening in the northeast valley.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

One shooter was involved, but the suspect is outstanding, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

According to Lourenco, all five victims were homeless.

The three survivors have injuries that are not life-threatening, Lourenco said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.