2 more jailed in connection with shooting near Boulder City

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two more men have been arrested after a shooting outside of Boulder City last week.

Fernando Perez, 30, and Jose Villanueva, 25, were booked Saturday into Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. They each face six charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Their arrests bring the total to four men jailed after a Tuesday night shooting in a desert area near Boulder City. Las Vegas police documents identified both of them as suspects two days after police arrested Yoandy Fernandez-Morales, 34, and Jose Eugenio Hernandez, 49, in connection with the incident.

In the shooting, a 30-year-old man told police he was picked up from his home by three men. They drove him about 11 p.m. to the desert south of a business on the 14500 block of South U.S. Highway 95, told him to get out of the car and shot him, police said. He then told police he wandered the desert for several hours before speaking with an employee at the business.

The man was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t known.

