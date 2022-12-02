2 people shot, one fatally, in central Las Vegas Valley

The shooting occurred around 7:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near East Twain Avenue and South University Center Drive.

Two people were shot, one fatally, in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near East Twain Avenue and South University Center Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said one person died and one person was hospitalized in critical condition.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

