55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Shootings

2 people shot, one fatally, in central Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 9:21 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2022 - 9:21 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot, one fatally, in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near East Twain Avenue and South University Center Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said one person died and one person was hospitalized in critical condition.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
2
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
3
EDITORIAL: Biden wants taxpayers to back million-dollar mortgages
EDITORIAL: Biden wants taxpayers to back million-dollar mortgages
4
11 standout concerts as NFR returns to Las Vegas
11 standout concerts as NFR returns to Las Vegas
5
Hyatt acquiring operator of under-construction Strip hotel-casino
Hyatt acquiring operator of under-construction Strip hotel-casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Andrew Ubbens, detective for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Force Investigation ...
Police shooting suspect advanced with knife
By / RJ

A Las Vegas police officer shot and killed an advancing, knife-wielding suspect as two other officers tried to obtain nonlethal shotguns in January, a detective said in a hearing Wednesday.