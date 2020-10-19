3 detained in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Police have detained three men following an early Monday shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Las Vegas police officer near the scene of a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip early Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Nobody was injured and three men have been detained, police said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police unit at the entrance to Planet Hollywood after a shooting nearby on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Nobody was injured and three men have been detained, police said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have detained three men following an early Monday shooting on the Las Vegas Strip near Planet Hollywood.

No one was injured in the 12:54 a.m. shooting.

“There was an altercation between some males at the top of of the escalator on the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon (Avenue),” police Lt. David Gordon said in a text. “One of the males reportedly fired one shot, possibly in the air.”

The shot caused the participants in the altercation to scatter, Gordon said. Two males were initially detained by police. A third man believed to be involved later returned to the scene and was taken into custody as well.

Officers were later observed scouring through a landscaped area at the entry of the parking garage of Planet Hollywood.

The shooting is the latest in a string of violence on the Strip dating back to early summer. The violence has included a shooting in the valet of Aria, gunfire on the casino floor of the MGM Grand, a stabbing in The Venetian, a shooting in front of Paris Las Vegas, a shooting in front of the Miracle Mile Shops, and a melee in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he’s convinced police will be able to quell the violence through increased patrols on the Strip. Aggravated assaults are up 29 percent in 2020 compared to the year prior, with gun crimes at the heart of the increase, Lombardo said.

“If we ignored it, it would really be a big problem,” Lombardo said. “But, we haven’t ignored it, and we’ve allocated a significant amount of resources to address it.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

