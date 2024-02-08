3rd person in custody after fatal northeast Las Vegas shooting

A third person is in custody after a fatal shooting in the northeast valley last month that stemmed from a physical altercation.

Veronica Nezey (Metropolitan Police Department)

Veronica Nezey, 54, turned herself in to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday after a shooting on Jan. 17 that left 34-year-old Kyle Dotson dead.

The shooting in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive stemmed from a physical altercation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nezey is the second person connected to the shooting to turn herself in. On Jan. 24, 33-year-old Shaleece Brown turned herself in to authorites and was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, child abuse and burglary.

On Jan. 31, 56-year-old David Lynn Coulson was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to the incident. Coulson has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and residential burglary.

Nezey was booked for open murder, police said.