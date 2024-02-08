49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

3rd person in custody after fatal northeast Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 5:18 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2024 - 5:21 pm
Veronica Nezey (Metropolitan Police Department)
Veronica Nezey (Metropolitan Police Department)

A third person is in custody after a fatal shooting in the northeast valley last month.

Veronica Nezey, 54, turned herself in to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday after a shooting on Jan. 17 that left 34-year-old Kyle Dotson dead.

The shooting in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive stemmed from a physical altercation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nezey is the second person connected to the shooting to turn herself in. On Jan. 24, 33-year-old Shaleece Brown turned herself in to authorites and was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, child abuse and burglary.

On Jan. 31, 56-year-old David Lynn Coulson was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to the incident. Coulson has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and residential burglary.

Nezey was booked for open murder, police said.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
2
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
3
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
4
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
5
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested in connection to woman found dead in Strip hotel
Man arrested in connection to woman found dead in Strip hotel
2nd person arrested in connection to northeast valley shooting
2nd person arrested in connection to northeast valley shooting
Repairs ongoing for 500 doors damaged in fatal UNLV shooting
Repairs ongoing for 500 doors damaged in fatal UNLV shooting
Victim of ‘Happy Face Killer’ had Las Vegas ties, officials say
Victim of ‘Happy Face Killer’ had Las Vegas ties, officials say
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide