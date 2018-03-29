America’s mass killers in 2017 had at least 1 thing in common, report says

A profile of people responsible for 28 mass attacks last year — including the Las Vegas shooting — found that most were motivated by grievances, a majority had mental health symptoms and all were men, according to a U.S. Secret Service report released Thursday.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. Behind him is a bellman's cart with luggage and a plastic bin. (MGM Resorts)

The report and analysis by the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center also found that all of the attackers had a significant stress trigger within the last five years and over half had indications of financial instability.

Most of the men who carried out the shootings also made concerning communications or caused others to be concerned prior to the attacks, according to findings in the seven-page report.

The Secret Service conducted the research to establish best practices in gauging threat and potential risk assessment when conducting a comprehensive investigation into a person’s background.

“Our behavioral research on incidents of targeted violence has shaped how we conduct threat assessments as an agency,” said Frederick Sellers, the assistant director of the Secret Service’s Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information.

Sellers said “we use multiple sources to gather and analyze information to assess concerning behaviors and identify mitigation strategies in support of our protective mission.”

The study reviewed 28 attacks that occurred between January and December 2017 and resulted in the deaths of 147 people and injury to nearly 700 others.

The weapons

Firearms were used in 82 percent of the attacks, vehicles were used in 11 percent and knives were used in 7 percent of the crimes, the report found.

Of the 23 men who used firearms, at least 10 possessed those weapons illegally. Two of them were minors and the others were either felons or had some other factor that should have prohibited them from owning a gun.

Eight attackers committed suicide, nine were taken into custody at the scene, seven were arrested at another location and four were killed by law enforcement.

About half of the attackers, around 54 percent, had a history of drug or substances abuse, and 20 of them — about 71 percent — had histories of criminal charges beyond minor traffic violations.

Nearly two-thirds of suspects experienced some sort of mental symptoms ahead of their attacks, though only 25 percent had been hospitalized or prescribed medication.

Stephen Paddock, 64, the gunman responsible for the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, fit into some of the profile categories, and not others.

Paddock used his 32nd-floor suite at the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel as a sniper’s perch to fire 1,100 rounds into the festival crowd, killing 58 and wounding more than 500 others.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot when law enforcement approached his room during the 10-minute assault, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Paddock’s behavior

A preliminary investigative report released Jan. 18 by the Metropolitan Police Department detailed a physician’s observation that Paddock was “odd” in behavior and may have suffered from a bipolar disorder, although he was only prescribed medicine for anxiety.

Paddock did not have a criminal record, or history of substance abuse or domestic violence, the LVMPD report noted.

But he was known to be a heavy gambler who recently lost large sums of money and his girlfriend was reportedly concerned about his recent behavior.

MGM Resorts released video footage last week of Paddock interacting with employees and gambling at video machines at Mandalay Bay in the days prior to the attack.

In a statement, an MGM spokeswoman said the video clips show the company and Mandalay Bay “could not reasonably foresee that a long-time guest with no known history of threats or violence and behaving in a manner that appeared outwardly normal, would carry out such an inexplicably evil, violent and deadly act.”

MGM and Mandalay Bay have been named in lawsuits that were filed after the mass shooting.

The Secret Service report said the 28 mass attacks last year were carried out at 31 sites, including businesses, open spaces, schools and churches. More than half of the attacks occurred between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Secret Service defined mass attacks as intentional acts of violence in public places with significant harm to three or more people. Criminal acts, like drug and gang violence, were excluded.

